Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Precigen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,301. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18. Precigen has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 47,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $303,571.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 185,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,243,765.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,090,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,067,187.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,431,747 shares of company stock valued at $16,688,847. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Precigen by 1,422.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 802,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Precigen by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,816,000 after acquiring an additional 726,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth about $2,245,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Precigen by 1,280.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 496,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 460,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Precigen during the 4th quarter worth about $4,154,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

