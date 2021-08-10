Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sells $200,710.28 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $200,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $98.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.88. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $99.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after purchasing an additional 391,459 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $815,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 24,426.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

