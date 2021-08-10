Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sells $200,710.28 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $200,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $98.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.88. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $99.98.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after purchasing an additional 391,459 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $815,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 24,426.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.
