Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$41.00 to C$45.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Power Co. of Canada traded as high as C$41.79 and last traded at C$41.73, with a volume of 225889 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.44.

POW has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.43 price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Power Co. of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.55.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.60. The company has a market cap of C$28.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82, a quick ratio of 87.76 and a current ratio of 103.34.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$13.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8800002 EPS for the current year.

Power Corporation of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

