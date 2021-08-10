Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PWCDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$31.28 price objective (down previously from C$39.00) on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.54.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $33.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $34.41.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

