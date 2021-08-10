Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Announces $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.
Pool has increased its dividend payment by 61.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Pool has a payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pool to earn $14.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.
Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $485.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.78. Pool has a 1 year low of $285.92 and a 1 year high of $495.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $458.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.
In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total transaction of $4,803,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,486,065.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,077 shares of company stock worth $20,549,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
About Pool
Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.
Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.