Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Announces $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Pool has increased its dividend payment by 61.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Pool has a payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pool to earn $14.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $485.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.78. Pool has a 1 year low of $285.92 and a 1 year high of $495.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $458.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total transaction of $4,803,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,486,065.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,077 shares of company stock worth $20,549,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

