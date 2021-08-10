PolyPid (PYPD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect PolyPid to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect PolyPid to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PolyPid stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $152.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54. PolyPid has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on PolyPid in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

