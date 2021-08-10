PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) and CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Financial Comparison

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) and CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PolyPid and CryoLife’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$36.87 million ($4.07) -2.20 CryoLife $253.23 million 4.21 -$16.68 million $0.25 108.40

CryoLife has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. PolyPid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CryoLife, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PolyPid and CryoLife, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 2 1 3.33 CryoLife 0 1 2 0 2.67

PolyPid presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 184.92%. CryoLife has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.08%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PolyPid is more favorable than CryoLife.

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and CryoLife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -36.29% -34.83% CryoLife -4.15% 2.39% 0.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of PolyPid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of CryoLife shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of CryoLife shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

PolyPid has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CryoLife has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CryoLife beats PolyPid on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc. engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix. The Preservation Services segment focuses on revenues from preservation of cardiac and vascular implantable human tissues. The company was founded on January 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, GA.

