Polymath (POLY) Trading 5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $172.42 million and approximately $10.78 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polymath Coin Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 621,061,481 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

