PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 403,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,368,000 after buying an additional 264,945 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,502,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,079,000 after buying an additional 154,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,221,000 after buying an additional 140,196 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 443,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,422,000 after buying an additional 68,985 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $704,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $882,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,500 shares of company stock worth $11,361,007. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.

Shares of AVAV stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.50. The company had a trading volume of 88,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,501. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 108.86 and a beta of 0.34.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

