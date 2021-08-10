PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,091,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,686,000 after buying an additional 2,217,052 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 904,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 176,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

GNW stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.69. 2,831,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,024,466. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.77%.

In other Genworth Financial news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,809.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.