PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after buying an additional 792,492 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 432.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 945,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,285,000 after buying an additional 768,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 25.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after buying an additional 403,932 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 305.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 458,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 345,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 178.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 327,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 209,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.47. 2,862,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,787,284. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.69. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.08.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGC. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.01.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

