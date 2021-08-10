PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Equitable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,828,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,877,000 after acquiring an additional 701,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,319,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,972,000 after buying an additional 1,938,310 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,053,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,151,000 after purchasing an additional 386,438 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 54.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Equitable by 15,007.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,612,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,073,000 after buying an additional 5,575,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,065,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,186. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.43%.

EQH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

