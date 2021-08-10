PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,135 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,419,766 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after buying an additional 38,298 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after buying an additional 153,137 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,111,674. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.83. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

