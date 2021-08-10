PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Insider Sells $152,192.84 in Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) insider Leila Alland sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $152,192.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Leila Alland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, July 7th, Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $129,200.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $134,400.00.

Shares of PMVP traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.64. The company had a trading volume of 478,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,334. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.90. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -14.76.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). Research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMVP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.