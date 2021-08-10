Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target decreased by Truist Securities from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PLUG. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.69.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG stock opened at $28.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.69. Plug Power has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 50.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Plug Power by 9.0% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 45.6% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth $25,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.