Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) Receives GBX 489.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 513.20 ($6.70).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Playtech in a report on Monday, July 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Playtech in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Playtech to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Playtech from GBX 441 ($5.76) to GBX 446 ($5.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Playtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LON PTEC traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 392.80 ($5.13). The company had a trading volume of 604,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,561. The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -4.57. Playtech has a 12 month low of GBX 327.65 ($4.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 518.80 ($6.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 420.05.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

