Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.68 million.Planet Fitness also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.650-$0.700 EPS.
Shares of NYSE PLNT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,399. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.79. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
