Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.68 million.Planet Fitness also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.650-$0.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,399. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.79. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

