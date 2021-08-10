Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.69 million.Planet Fitness also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.65-0.70 EPS.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.92.
PLNT stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.48. 31,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,399. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.79.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
