Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.69 million.Planet Fitness also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.65-0.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.92.

PLNT stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.48. 31,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,399. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.79.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

