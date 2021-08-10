Piper Sandler Trims Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Target Price to $90.00

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KROS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

KROS stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.37. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $33.27 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.61.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 8,812 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $462,718.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $135,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,987 shares of company stock worth $2,598,798 in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KROS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 67,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 11,963.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 75,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.