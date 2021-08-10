Piper Sandler Trims Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Target Price to $168.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $168.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EXPE. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.32.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE opened at $148.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Expedia Group has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $187.93.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $702,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $106,210,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $926,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.