Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.60) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.99). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.65) EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.67) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $200.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $201.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,297 shares of company stock valued at $20,953,021 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $222,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

