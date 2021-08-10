Piper Sandler Comments on Redfin Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Redfin in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redfin’s FY2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RDFN. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $56.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,406.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18. Redfin has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.73.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 21.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Redfin by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Redfin by 16.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 58.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $1,542,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,827,001.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 745 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,183 shares of company stock worth $10,434,524. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

