Piper Sandler Comments on Apria, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Apria in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neamonitis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apria’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. assumed coverage on Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

APR stock opened at $31.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32. Apria has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APR. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at about $676,242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at about $36,528,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apria during the second quarter valued at about $33,765,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at about $33,516,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at about $28,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

