Piper Sandler Boosts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $689.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $517.00 to $689.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EPAM. Barclays upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $545.90.

NYSE EPAM opened at $608.75 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $291.51 and a 1-year high of $609.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $528.12. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.65, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 13.12%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $3,848,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,198 shares of company stock worth $35,731,236 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after buying an additional 2,840,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 264.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after buying an additional 661,754 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,142,000 after buying an additional 464,566 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 935.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,278,000 after buying an additional 342,253 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,924,000 after buying an additional 268,226 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

