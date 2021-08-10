Piper Sandler Boosts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $125.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Argus started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.34.

Shares of NET stock opened at $123.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of -293.88 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $125.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.96.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $3,668,451.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $1,594,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,836.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 851,787 shares of company stock valued at $81,382,943 over the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 49.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,866,000 after buying an additional 4,319,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,327 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $64,481,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $42,182,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 78.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,040,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,127,000 after acquiring an additional 458,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

