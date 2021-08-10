Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 18,248 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,248 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 40,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $201.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $49.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

