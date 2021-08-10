Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Buys Shares of 23,160 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,099 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,570,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,038,000 after buying an additional 1,661,592 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,176,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,442,000 after buying an additional 1,625,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,270,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,611 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.77.

NYSE RTX opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.79. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

