Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Buys 280 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.0% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

JNJ stock opened at $173.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.91. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $174.59. The company has a market capitalization of $456.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.