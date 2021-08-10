Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PING. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ping Identity has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.20.

NYSE:PING opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.41 and a beta of 0.94. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $37.50.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth about $9,441,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth about $537,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,327 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

