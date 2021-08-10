PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

Get PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.