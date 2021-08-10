PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $11.40.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile
