PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

