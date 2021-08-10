Pigeoncoin Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $33,869.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004151 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000071 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.