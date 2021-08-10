Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Market Capitalization Reaches $15.13 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $15.13 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for about $9.41 or 0.00020724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00053804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $386.84 or 0.00852283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00106442 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00040155 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,614,203 coins and its circulating supply is 1,608,142 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

