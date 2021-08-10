Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PECO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.71.

PECO opened at $30.08 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $30.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

