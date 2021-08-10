PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE GHY opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.65.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

