PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
NYSE GHY opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.65.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
