P&F Industries (PFIN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P&F Industries had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter.

Shares of PFIN stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. P&F Industries has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72.

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

