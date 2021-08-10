Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after buying an additional 236,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after buying an additional 374,780 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,273,465,000 after buying an additional 421,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,969,000 after buying an additional 384,327 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal stock opened at $279.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $328.30 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.00. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,101,189. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.