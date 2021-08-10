Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,938 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261,171 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primavera Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 69,431.5% during the 1st quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,787,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774,747 shares during the last quarter. 15.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $13,315,414.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,427,993.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,225,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,002,707.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,048,309 shares of company stock valued at $186,054,334 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

