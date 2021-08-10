Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,551 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 71,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000.

PRF stock opened at $162.14 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $109.31 and a 1 year high of $164.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.88.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.