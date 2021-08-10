Penn Virginia Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penn Virginia in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.96. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC opened at $15.50 on Monday. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $587.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVAC. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 40,308 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

