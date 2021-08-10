Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Penn National have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company reported second-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25.8% and 5.7%, respectively. Moreover, both the metrics increased year over year. Notably, the company is confident about its long-term prospects, which will be supported by a differentiated omnichannel approach. Also, partnership with Barstool Sports is likely to drive revenues during the upcoming periods. Penn National continues to evolve toward the new generation of cordless, cashless and contactless technology, collectively known as 3C’s. Meanwhile, the company’s earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days. However, impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and cut-throat competition in the gaming industry are concerns.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.04. 26,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,805,594. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -506.68 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.45. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 40.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,592,000 after buying an additional 972,871 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after buying an additional 901,788 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 30.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,892,000 after buying an additional 430,912 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth $28,301,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $32,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

