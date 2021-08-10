Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Stake Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 325.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -507.54 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.45.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.28.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

