Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Grows Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,496 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises 3.4% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $19,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,161 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,551,298 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $111,709,000 after buying an additional 149,235 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 97.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of BUD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.38. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The company has a market capitalization of $120.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.