Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$42.00 target price on the stock.

PPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.78.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$39.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$26.77 and a twelve month high of C$41.67.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.21). Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently -292.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

