Pearson plc (PSO) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.09 on September 23rd

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Pearson has decreased its dividend payment by 51.8% over the last three years. Pearson has a payout ratio of 39.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pearson to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

PSO stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSO shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

