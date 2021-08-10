PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.05. PCTEL shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 86,763 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of PCTEL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get PCTEL alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $126.81 million, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

In related news, VP Sumeet Singh Paul sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,510 shares in the company, valued at $489,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PCTEL by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of PCTEL by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,066,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 153,399 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of PCTEL by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.