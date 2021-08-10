PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Separately, TheStreet cut PC Connection from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.21. 36,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,962. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.72. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $55.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.10.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PC Connection in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

