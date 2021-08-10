Payfair (PFR) Trading 593.9% Higher Over Last Week

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 456.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. In the last seven days, Payfair has traded up 593.9% against the US dollar. One Payfair coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Payfair has a total market cap of $123,715.10 and approximately $13.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00055320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.27 or 0.00864836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00108343 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00041580 BTC.

Payfair Coin Profile

Payfair (CRYPTO:PFR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 coins and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 coins. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official website is payfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PayFair is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Payfair

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars.

