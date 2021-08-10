Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Head to Head Survey

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Patria Investments and Vinci Partners Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $115.00 million 7.25 $62.21 million $0.52 30.96 Vinci Partners Investments $66.01 million 11.35 $33.02 million $0.45 29.98

Patria Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Vinci Partners Investments. Vinci Partners Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patria Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Patria Investments and Vinci Partners Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67 Vinci Partners Investments 1 0 4 0 2.60

Patria Investments currently has a consensus price target of $23.83, suggesting a potential upside of 48.03%. Vinci Partners Investments has a consensus price target of $23.80, suggesting a potential upside of 76.43%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than Patria Investments.

Profitability

This table compares Patria Investments and Vinci Partners Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments N/A N/A N/A Vinci Partners Investments N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Patria Investments beats Vinci Partners Investments on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

