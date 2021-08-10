Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Party City Holdco stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. Party City Holdco has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $739.01 million, a PE ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 3.92.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $677,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,228.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

